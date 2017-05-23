Ex-con extradited from Nevada after L...

Ex-con extradited from Nevada after Long Beach slaying in front of 6-year-old

A 33-year-old ex-con accused of gunning down another man in front of a 6-year-old boy in Long Beach pleaded not guilty on Monday after being extradited from the Las Vegas area, according to authorities. Jason Monroe Daniels is facing three felonies - murder, child abuse and possession of a firearm by a felon - related to the slaying of 38-year-old William Hayes, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a news release.

