El Dorado Neighborhood Library could be renamed to honor Ernie & Jackie Kell
Councilwoman Stacy Mungo would like to see the El Dorado Neighborhood Library named after Long Beach's first elected mayor, the late Ernie Kell, and his wife Jackie. Mungo on Tuesday will ask the City Council to support opening a community discussion about renaming the city-owned facility in their honor.
