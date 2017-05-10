Education leader calls immigration a the civil rights issue of our timea
Carl Cohn, executive director of the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence that assists districts and schools throughout the state, says immigration is “the civil rights issue of our time.” And with school choice at the top of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' agenda, he says asking parents and community members what they want is critical to the future success of public schools. As President Donald Trump and his new cabinet members focus increased attention on immigration and school choice, a longtime education leader who spent time as head of Long Beach schools says it's more important than ever for schools to meet the needs of all their students, especially immigrants.
