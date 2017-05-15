Drunk Uber driver sped through Long Beach at 90 mph, authorities allege
An Uber driver with a passenger asleep in the back seat was charged Monday with drunk driving after police found him swerving across a freeway at about 90 mph in Long Beach, according to authorities. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over 62-year-old John Louis Eisenberg around 3:55 a.m. on April 23 as he sped southbound on the 710 Freeway and then exited at Pacific Coast Highway, said Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert, whose office is handling the case.
