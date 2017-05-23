Developer to begin construction on to...

Developer to begin construction on townhome building in downtown Long Beach

Developers of new apartments have lately found much to like about downtown Long Beach, but one firm says it's building the first owner-occupied dwellings to open here in nearly 10 years. City Ventures, which has offices in Irvine, is on the verge of breaking ground on the company's first-ever Long Beach project.

