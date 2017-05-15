Deputies shoot, kill man in North Long Beach after chase; woman still in standoff
Two people led authorities on a chase in an allegedly stolen van in the South Gate and North Long Beach areas today, then bailed from the vehicle and tried to run away, with one suspect being fatally shot by police during the foot chase. The chase, believed to have originated in South Gate, led to the general area of Cherry Avenue north of Artesia Boulevard around 1 p.m. The driver of the van pulled into a store parking lot, and two occupants – appearing to be a man and a woman – got out and ran away along railroad tracks near the business.
