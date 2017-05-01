CSULB police arrest possibly drugged man suspected of pulling fire alarm
Police at Cal State University Long Beach have arrested a man they believe maliciously pulled a campus fire alarm while possibly under the influence of drugs last week, according to the department. On Tuesday, April 25, an officer headed to the Engineering Computer Sciences building after a fire alarm started ringing there, according to a news release from university police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|36 min
|LibHater
|20,993
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Tom Johnson
|3,628
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|Mon
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sun
|Acab
|2
|Car wreck
|Sat
|Shannon
|12
|Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11)
|Apr 29
|Burg
|3
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Fahey Riot
|52
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC