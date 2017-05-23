CSU employees rally at Chancellora s office in Long Beach for new contract
Members of the CSU Employees Union rally for a new contract outside the CSU Chancellor's office in Long Beach on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. About 100 members of the CSUEU held a noisy rally outside the Chancellor's office in support of their bargaining team trying to negotiate a new contract.
