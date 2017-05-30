Costco's New Burger Looks Remarkably ...

Costco's New Burger Looks Remarkably Similar to Shake Shack's

Friday May 26

Wholesale mega-chain Costco is eyeing an expansion to their hot food menu , tinkering with a new burger that looks an awful lot like the one Shake Shack basically perfected years ago. The burger was first uncovered by the Orange County-based Foodbeast team, who tracked it down near Long Beach.

