Congressman Correa Votes Against the Budget, Lowenthal Votes Yes.
Congressman Alan Lowenthal today issued the following statement on the passage by the House of Representatives of the FY17 Omnibus Appropriations federal funding bill: "I was proud to vote yes on the Omnibus. This bill was a refreshing bipartisan change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Juice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|Wendy
|3,631
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|14 hr
|MMapp
|1
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Wed
|LMResident
|3
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Vnwk
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|Wed
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC