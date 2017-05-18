Colorado Lagoon is open again; beachgoers will find new plants, walking trails
Colorado Lagoon is about to reopen after about eight months of renovations that included dredging and planting of native vegetation. Long Beach, May 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|1 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|1 hr
|Sos
|688
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|playa 13
|21 hr
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC