Color Block Walk allows North Long Beach residents to explore open space options
The North Long Beach Color Block Walk event celebrated the culmination of the North Town Open Space Master Plan on Saturday. Vice Mayor Rex Richardson and residents walked the neighborhood through brightly colored chalk and stopped along the way to explore open space options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|mexico
|21,009
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sat
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC