Collision at Cherry and PCH in Long Beach closes roads; 2 taken to hospital
Three pedestrians - one of whom was trapped beneath an SUV - and the driver of a vehicle required hospital care after a Thursday afternoon that happened near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Cherry Avenue. Long Beach Fire Department rescuers found a woman stuck underneath the SUV upon arrival, according to information from department spokesman Jake Heflin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Mary
|3,630
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|5 hr
|MMapp
|1
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Wed
|LMResident
|3
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Vnwk
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|Wed
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC