City loans $10 million to Aquarium of the Pacific to kickstart expansion
The Aquarium of the Pacific will soon have the capital it needs to start building a new educational wing, thanks to a little help from the city. The $53 million expansion, called the Pacific Visions Project , will house a two-story, 300-seat immersive theater, new galleries and other features.
