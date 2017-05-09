Children's Hospital Los Angeles Annou...

Children's Hospital Los Angeles Announces CHLA Health Network - the...

Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the CHLA Health Network announced today the launch of the CHLA Health Network, a group of more than 100 general pediatricians in 26 practices throughout Los Angeles who have affiliated with CHLA to improve care for children across Southern California.

