Cargo volume is up at the Port of Long Beach a " will it last?
Long Beach port officials reported a 16.5 jump in container volume for April compared to the same time last year, an early sign of hope for port officials looking for a comeback after a disappointing 2016. Officials attribute the jump to a series of agreements among the world's largest shipping companies that took effect last month.
