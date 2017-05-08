Cargo volume is up at the Port of Lon...

Cargo volume is up at the Port of Long Beach a " will it last?

Long Beach port officials reported a 16.5 jump in container volume for April compared to the same time last year, an early sign of hope for port officials looking for a comeback after a disappointing 2016. Officials attribute the jump to a series of agreements among the world's largest shipping companies that took effect last month.

