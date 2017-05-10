California State University Student B...

California State University Student Body Votes To Boycott Israel

Read more: Forward

A student association affiliated with California State University, Long Beach passed a resolution calling for divestment from companies "profiting from Palestinian oppression." The senate of Associated Students, Inc., a nonprofit membership association and auxiliary organization of the university, passed the call Wednesday in a resolution addressed to the university but which is not binding on it, the Daily 49er student newspaper reported .

