Brown redirects funding toward private colleges as CSU raises tuition
Long Beach >> California State University students on Wednesday demanded the system's trustees reconsider a 5 percent tuition hike, stressing a growing frustration with the rising cost of college even as salaries for administrators increase. The trustees gathered in Long Beach to discuss how to approach new financial challenges, the latest from Gov. Jerry Brown's revised budget proposal, which pulls $4 million from the system and puts it toward financial aid for low-income students at private colleges.
