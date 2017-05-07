Boy, 10, killed in two-car collision ...

Boy, 10, killed in two-car collision on freeway transition road

A two-car collision Saturday night on a freeway transition road left a 10-year-old boy dead, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. on the transition road from the southbound 405 Freeway to the eastbound 105.

