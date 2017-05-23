Body found floating in Long Beach harbor was 16-year-old boy
Authorities have identified the body found flouting in Long Beach's Rainbow Harbor last week as a 16-year-old from Los Angeles, but the cause of his death remains unclear. Medical examiners are still running tests in an effort to determine what killed the teen, according to the coroner's office.
