Bluff Park residents work to bring ba...

Bluff Park residents work to bring back neighborhooda s historic lampposts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

When you're driving around Long Beach looking at houses and deciding which one you'll buy when you win the lottery, the chances are pretty good you'd snag one in the Bluff Park neighborhood. As a matter of fact, we actually have a friend who won the lottery and he did, indeed, buy a house in that quiet historic district with its multimillion-dollar homes and tree-lined streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12) 1 hr Vnwk 70
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk 8 hr Juanitto 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 17 hr compton CA connect 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Tue Tom Johnson 3,628
i need to find an OG from rollin 20's May 1 this_gurls_just_c... 2
News Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t... Apr 30 Acab 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 03 at 5:23PM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC