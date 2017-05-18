Belmont poola s problems: Growing costs and a shrinking beach

This city, bless its civic heart, just keeps aiming for the stars, which partially explains why it doesn't see the potholes and other problems closer to the ground. On Tuesday, by a vote of 6-2, the City Council decided to keep on keeping on in its quest to build the massive and preposterously expensive new Belmont Beach & Aquatics Center at the former site of the Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool, which was razed a couple of years ago, because mercy-killing is what Long Beach does to buildings once they come down with so much as a sore throat and sniffles.

