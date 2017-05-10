At least 10 great white sharks spotted off Long Beach coast
Screen grab from a video shot by the Orange County Sheriff's Department of Great White sharks off the coast of Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. KABC-TV reported at least ten great white sharks in waters off Long Beach on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 7
|Stuart Perry
|3,632
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|May 6
|Spanky
|6
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC