Archbishop George Niederauer, former bishop of Salt Lake, dies at age 80

The Most Rev. George H. Niederauer, who led Utah Catholics from 1995 until 2005, died Tuesday at his nursing home in San Rafael, California, according to the Diocese of Salt Lake City .

