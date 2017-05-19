Abducted Toddler Found In LA, Amber Alert Canceled
CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Abducted Toddler Found In LA, Amber Alert Canceled Authorities say the boy was abducted by his father in San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|22 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|Sos
|688
|playa 13
|Thu
|Ladron
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC