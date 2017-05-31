a Poly Geezersa gather in Long Beach to remember the good ola days
In a faded inscription in the 1958 Poly High School yearbook, a senior wrote to Lloyd “Bud” Rasner: “You, Bob, Bink and all the rest of us are going to have a wonderful friendship for a very long time.” That prediction turned out to be accurate as dozens of Poly High graduates from the 1950s gathered at the Long Beach Yacht Club Saturday to celebrate each other and reminisce about the good old days at Poly. “This is an amazing turnout,” said Rasner who had a bittersweet announcement of his own to make at the end of the nostalgic event.
