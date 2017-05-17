50 Cent, Wu-Tang Clan & YG Headlining Summertime In The LBC Festival
Hip Hop fans might want to make a special trip to Long Beach, California this summer. The Observatory in Orange County has announced the lineup for the 2017 Summertime in the LBC, which boasts an impressive array of Hip Hop artists and legendary musicians who have influenced the genre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|May 12
|Stuart Perry
|3,633
|Review: Aquarium of the Pacific
|May 11
|AQUARIUM OF THE P...
|37
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
|Car wreck
|Apr 29
|Shannon
|12
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|Apr 25
|Ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC