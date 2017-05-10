3 Dead, Liverless Sharks Wash Ashore in Weird Whodunit
In a strange case of extremely picky eating, orcas off the coast of South Africa are killing great white sharks, but the killer whales are chowing down only on the sharks' livers and, in some cases, their hearts, researchers say. In a four-day period starting May 3, researchers found the bodies of three great white sharks that had washed ashore along South Africa's Western Cape province.
