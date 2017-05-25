$25K donation funds scholarship award...

$25K donation funds scholarship awards for Jordan High School seniors

Read more: Press-Telegram

College-bound Jordan High School seniors have 10 days to apply for a handful of student empowerment scholarships that are funded through a recent donation to the Long Beach Education Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Long Beach Unified School District. Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, in concert with LBUSD Board Vice President Megan Kerr, announced the scholarship awards last week.

