200 protesters spell out 'RESIST!' in flash mob at...
Protesters spelled out 'RESIST!' at President Trump's golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes on Saturday. A flash mob of about 200 demonstrators gathered Saturday morning at President Trump 's golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, where they formed the word "RESIST!" on the coastal property to protest his policies and urge the release of his tax returns.
