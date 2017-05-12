12 great outdoor spots to watch sunsets in Southern California
The 2.7-mile loop trail that accesses the top of Mount Rubidoux - and spectacular sunset views - is good for all skill levels. Even on bad days, there's something about Southern California that beckons newcomers and tourists and also reminds us why we live here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|14 hr
|tellinitlikitis
|5
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|Wendy
|3,631
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Thu
|MMapp
|1
|gangs in Norwalk (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Vnwk
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Murder on Horst Avenue Norwalk
|May 3
|Juanitto
|1
|i need to find an OG from rollin 20's
|May 1
|this_gurls_just_c...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC