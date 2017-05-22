104 Pics That Prove Long Beach Has th...

104 Pics That Prove Long Beach Has the Nation's Best Pride

The Southern California LGBT group Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Inc. was established in October 1983 and produced the first annual Long Beach Pride Festival and Parade in June of 1984. Over the past 31 years Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride has grown to become a large philanthropic organization and has gifted more than $1 million back into the community in grants and scholarships, and participates in and contributes to several events and organizations in the region.

Long Beach, CA

