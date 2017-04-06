Woman's body found on rocks of Los An...

Woman's body found on rocks of Los Angeles River in Long Beach

53 min ago

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Thursday on a rocky embankment in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The body was found about 1:30 a.m. by several people who were walking along the river just south of the Ocean Boulevard bridge, said Lt.

