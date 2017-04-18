Why 405 interchange work in Carson will cost $8 million more, take longer to finish
Traffic moves through the construction zone at the 405/Wilmington Avenue interchange in Carson on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Traffic lane closures, large construction equipment, noise, vibrations, dust and occasional power outages will continue through the end of the year at the Wilmington Avenue interchange with the 405 Freeway in Carson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Fri
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Librarian gangste...
|4,541
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Fri
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC