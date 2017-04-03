Whata s the name for the Long Beach neighborhood where you live?
In its earliest days, at the end of the 19th century, Long Beach ended at 10th Street to the north and Alamitos to the east. Its other boundaries were bodies of water – the Pacific Ocean and the L.A. River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Waldo calderon
|481
|Does anyone know ????
|Sun
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Charles W Mcilwain
|3,604
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Mar 30
|AdiosLB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC