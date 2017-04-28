West Coast dockworkers to vote on labor-peace deal
Dockworkers were given the chance Friday to vote on a new contract extension that could provide long-term labor peace at West Coast seaports, where in recent years work slowdowns and strikes have affected billions of dollars in cargo. Union delegates for 29 ports from Washington to California voted to allow about 20,000 rank-and-file members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union to vote on a proposal from employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|7 min
|Wendy
|3,622
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|honest assessment
|20,982
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Fahey Riot
|52
|Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Torrance friend
|5
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|Apr 25
|Ronald
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Apr 23
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC