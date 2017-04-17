Was deadly Long Beach stabbing of 71-year-old in self defense?
A Long Beach man accused of murdering a roommate took the witness stand Monday and told jurors that he never intended to stab the elderly man he's accused of killing. William Earl Wilson, 52, is on trial at Long Beach's Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse for the slaying of 71-year-old Jacob Howard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|New york
|20,962
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|4 hr
|Trump
|4,538
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|6 hr
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|7 hr
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Sun
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
|why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10)
|Apr 11
|Ronald
|68
|Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08)
|Apr 11
|jeff
|39
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC