Visitors to downtown Long Beach can g...

Visitors to downtown Long Beach can get peak at the citya s past through new viewfinders

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Visitors to downtown can now see what the city used to look like in viewfinders located at First and Atlantic, Broadway and Magnolia, and Broadway and Promenade. The “Step Back” project - funded by the Downtown Long Beach Associates - includes three viewfinder installations that allow viewers to “Step Back” into downtown Long Beach's past and see what it used to look like through older photographs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sur motor cars 13 hr Gene sams 1
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) 18 hr Kahuna42 3,612
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Leslie 20,956
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Apr 11 West COvina HomosK 4,534
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
News Hawaiian Gardens Elections (Nov '11) Apr 10 Joaquin chaidez 7
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC