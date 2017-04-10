Visitors to downtown Long Beach can get peak at the citya s past through new viewfinders
Visitors to downtown can now see what the city used to look like in viewfinders located at First and Atlantic, Broadway and Magnolia, and Broadway and Promenade. The “Step Back” project - funded by the Downtown Long Beach Associates - includes three viewfinder installations that allow viewers to “Step Back” into downtown Long Beach's past and see what it used to look like through older photographs.
