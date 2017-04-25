Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Opens at the Long Beach Playhouse

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike At the Long Beach Playhouse April 29 - May 27 Long Beach, CA, Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is one of the most lauded and beloved Broadway plays of recent years. It's a story that starts with sibling rivalry and ends with reconciliation and redemption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.