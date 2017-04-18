These animals flew out of Long Beach ...

These animals flew out of Long Beach Airport for a better chance at life, thanks to a nonprofit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Carriers holding dogs and cats fill a commuter plane in Long Beach on Wednesday morning at Long Beach Airport. Dog Is My Copilot is a nonprofit that flies animals from kill shelters to no-kill facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mon Trump 4,538
News Families of the slain gather to honor loved one... Mon Kortiz1989 1
Sur motor cars Apr 17 Beach 2
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Apr 16 Scorpiopilot 3,615
Poll why is compton such a horrible place to live ? (Apr '10) Apr 11 Ronald 68
News Carson's Ford dealership shuts down (Jan '08) Apr 11 jeff 39
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC