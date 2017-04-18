These animals flew out of Long Beach Airport for a better chance at life, thanks to a nonprofit
Carriers holding dogs and cats fill a commuter plane in Long Beach on Wednesday morning at Long Beach Airport. Dog Is My Copilot is a nonprofit that flies animals from kill shelters to no-kill facilities.
