The Great LA River CleanUp hits Long Beach area Saturday
The Friends of Los Angeles River hosted its annual cleanup, with hundreds of volunteers scouring the Sepulveda Basin, whose waterway was especially hit hard by garbage borne by rainwater runoff. The river cleanup effort comes to the Long Beach area section on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Fahey Riot
|52
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|19 hr
|Sue
|3,619
|Gardena police seek leads in 2002 slaying (Dec '09)
|22 hr
|Torrance friend
|5
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|Apr 25
|Ronald
|2
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Apr 24
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|Apr 23
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC