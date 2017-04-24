The Great LA River CleanUp hits Long ...

The Great LA River CleanUp hits Long Beach area Saturday

Press-Telegram

The Friends of Los Angeles River hosted its annual cleanup, with hundreds of volunteers scouring the Sepulveda Basin, whose waterway was especially hit hard by garbage borne by rainwater runoff. The river cleanup effort comes to the Long Beach area section on Saturday.

