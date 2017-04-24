Taking a big assessment of neighborho...

Taking a big assessment of neighborhood inaccuracies: Tim Grobaty

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

If it takes a big man to admit his mistakes, we're going to have to swing by the tailor's and get oufitted for more commodious slacks and shirts. “Good morning, Tim,” is how our first letter, from reader Sue Anne Robinson, starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 9 hr NKOTBLOCC 4,544
News Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06) 20 hr Royalsambamcuhhhh 686
News San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10) Apr 21 tellinitlikeitis 82
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15) Apr 21 LAPD LADOT sound 2
News Families of the slain gather to honor loved one... Apr 17 Kortiz1989 1
Sur motor cars Apr 17 Beach 2
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 280,533,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC