Swimmer injured in shark attack at Southern California beach
In this Sunday, April 30, 2017 photo, a sign warns beach goers at San Onofre State Beach after a woman was attacked by a shark in the area Saturday, along the Camp Pendleton Marine base in San Diego ... CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - A shark attacked a woman wading in the ocean with friends, tearing away part of her upper thigh in the ocean off a popular Southern California beach, authorities and witnesses said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|49 min
|Tom Johnson
|3,624
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Shootings in Whittier, Norwalk areas believed t...
|Sun
|Acab
|2
|Car wreck
|Sat
|Shannon
|12
|Review: Narbonne Animal Clinic - Patty Boge DVM (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Burg
|3
|Ex-Carson official, 2 others charged (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Fahey Riot
|52
|Long Beach Police Pursuit/Shooting
|Apr 25
|Ronald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC