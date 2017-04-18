SUV drags, kills pedestrian in Long Beach crosswalk
A pedestrian was struck, dragged under a vehicle for two blocks and killed early Tuesday April 18, 2017, in a crash reported at the intersection of Sixth Street and Park Avenue in Long Beach. A man crossing the street was killed when an SUV hit him and dragged him about a block in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
