SUV drags, kills pedestrian in Long Beach crosswalk

A pedestrian was struck, dragged under a vehicle for two blocks and killed early Tuesday April 18, 2017, in a crash reported at the intersection of Sixth Street and Park Avenue in Long Beach. A man crossing the street was killed when an SUV hit him and dragged him about a block in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

