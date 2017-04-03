Suspect in drive-thru road rage killing pleads not guilty to murder
The man accused of shooting another motorist to death and wounding a passenger during a bout of road rage in Long Beach pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and attempted murder charges. Joseph Jeremy Bronson, a 25-year-old Long Beach resident, shot the two victims after an argument in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru on the afternoon of on March 7, authorities allege.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|19 hr
|SWJohnny
|3,606
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Nino
|482
|Does anyone know ????
|Apr 2
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Mar 30
|AdiosLB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC