Suspect in Alamitos Beach shooting death considered armed and dangerous
Long Beach police are searching for Jason Daniels, 33, of Long Beach. Police said he weighs about 170 pounds, has black hair worn long in a pony tail and has a full facial beard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Fri
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Librarian gangste...
|4,541
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Fri
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 16
|Scorpiopilot
|3,615
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC