Student aid advocates press for free college tuition as rates set to rise
Cal State Long Beach senior Matthew Argame worked multiple jobs to cover tuition costs, he is set to graduate this year and plans on attending medical school. Cal State Long Beach senior Matthew Argame worked multiple jobs to cover tuition costs, he is set to graduate this year and plans on attending medical school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|gotcha
|480
|Does anyone know ????
|Sun
|PeaceAndLoveAndJoy2
|2
|Made over 300k this year from ATM Skimmers
|Apr 2
|nooey214
|9
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|Iphonemodest552
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Charles W Mcilwain
|3,604
|a Sanctuarya threat from feds would have minima...
|Mar 30
|AdiosLB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC