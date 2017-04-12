State regulators approve Long Beach, Huntington Beach power plants
Energy company AES won permission Wednesday to build a pair of replacement natural gas-fired power plants in Long Beach and Huntington Beach. California Energy Commissioners approved the company's plans, which include construction of a 1,040-megawatt plant called the Alamitos Energy Center near Long Beach's eastern boundary, on the bank of the San Gabriel River.
