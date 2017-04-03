Snoop Dogg tour celebrates cannabis and hip-hop

There are few artists in popular music who have enjoyed the length, breadth and seemingly joyous career as the Long Beach, California-born Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, who will perform at the WaMu Theater on Thursday, April 13. Snoop will be joined by a handful of friends on his "Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat" tour - names that speed the hearts of '90s hip-hop fans everywhere: Method Man, Redman and Cypress Hill. While all of these prestigious performers regularly showcase skillful verse spitting and lyricism, they are also bound by the appreciation of one other thing: marijuana - one of Washington's most well-known crops.

