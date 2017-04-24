Silent a Zorroa film gets swashbuckling score at Santa Monica Public Library
The Long Beach-based Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble performs live alongside a screening of the 1920s classic film “The Mark of Zorro.” The free movie screening and musical show will take place 7 p.m. on April 27 at the Santa Monica Public Library , 601 Santa Monica Blvd. The music will come from the band's new album “ Zorro ,” which the ensemble describes as a “creative take on the classic silent movie.” So don't expect to hear a typical early cinema score, because the genre-bending group performs a combination of composed and improvised material with acoustic music and electronic sounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|NKOTBLOCC
|4,544
|Shooting In Long Beach Leaves 1 Dead (Aug '06)
|22 hr
|Royalsambamcuhhhh
|686
|San Pedro man convicted in murder case (Sep '10)
|Apr 21
|tellinitlikeitis
|82
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|U.S. sees weak job gains in March, unemployment... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|LAPD LADOT sound
|2
|Families of the slain gather to honor loved one...
|Apr 17
|Kortiz1989
|1
|Sur motor cars
|Apr 17
|Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC