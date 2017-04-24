Silent a Zorroa film gets swashbuckling score at Santa Monica Public Library

The Long Beach-based Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble performs live alongside a screening of the 1920s classic film “The Mark of Zorro.” The free movie screening and musical show will take place 7 p.m. on April 27 at the Santa Monica Public Library , 601 Santa Monica Blvd. The music will come from the band's new album “ Zorro ,” which the ensemble describes as a “creative take on the classic silent movie.” So don't expect to hear a typical early cinema score, because the genre-bending group performs a combination of composed and improvised material with acoustic music and electronic sounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.